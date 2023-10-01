Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Durant Co man accused of causing accident killing Calera man

Fatal Crash graphic
Fatal Crash graphic(KTTC)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man has been charged with murder after a crash killed a man in Bryan County.

News 12 first reported the crash last week.

Oklahoma troopers stated Jason Waller was driving eastbound on HIghway 70 during heavy rain.

A 2nd Degree Murder charge was filed Friday on 62-year-old Herbert Burnett

Court documents state Burnett was chasing Waller’s car when the crash happened, allegedly trying to hit Waller during the rainstorm.

Documents go on to accuse Burnett of causing Waller’s death by allegedly committing assault and battery with his vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three big-name businesses are coming to Sherman, two for a second time.
New businesses coming to Sherman
You are asked you obey traffic signs, not to drive through the cones, and to watch for...
Durant driver goes through wet concrete
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
Zachary Capps pled guilty to a charge of second degree murder in a case from fall 2022.
Idabel man pleads guilty to murder

Latest News

Ardmore’s scarecrow contest is back again this fall, catching the eyes of both residents and...
Design contest scares crows, delights downtown visitors
Ardmore’s scarecrow contest is back again this fall, catching the eyes of both residents and...
Design contest scares crows, delights downtown visitors
8-year-old Wyatt McKee was born with a heart disease that prevented the left side of his heart...
Pottsboro boy gets heart transplant after close to three years on waiting list
Local politicians gave their opinions on two big topics in Texas politics.
Local lawmakers react to Ken Paxton trial, school choice vouchers