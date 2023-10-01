Durant Co man accused of causing accident killing Calera man

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man has been charged with murder after a crash killed a man in Bryan County.

News 12 first reported the crash last week.

Oklahoma troopers stated Jason Waller was driving eastbound on HIghway 70 during heavy rain.

A 2nd Degree Murder charge was filed Friday on 62-year-old Herbert Burnett

Court documents state Burnett was chasing Waller’s car when the crash happened, allegedly trying to hit Waller during the rainstorm.

Documents go on to accuse Burnett of causing Waller’s death by allegedly committing assault and battery with his vehicle.

