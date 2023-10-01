Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Dynamo play FC Dallas to scoreless draw behind Steve Clark’s MLS-leading 12th clean sheet

Steve Clark made three saves for his MLS-leading 12th clean sheet of the season and the Houston Dynamo played FC Dallas to a scoreless draw on Saturday night
(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Steve Clark made three saves for his MLS-leading 12th clean sheet of the season and the Houston Dynamo played FC Dallas to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Houston (12-11-8) is unbeaten in its last 10 home matches against Dallas, with seven draws, dating to a defeat in August 2016. The home side has not lost any of the 19 meetings between the sides since the start of the 2017 season.

Dallas (10-10-11), which has a win and two draws in its last three road matches, has gone three straight away matches unbeaten for the first time since April 2022.

Maarten Paes had five saves for his seventh shutout this season for Dallas.

The teams take to the pitch again Wednesday, with the Dynamo visiting CF Montreal while Dallas hosts the Colorado Rapids.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Most Read

Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
Fatal Crash graphic
Durant man accused of causing accident killing Calera man
Local politicians gave their opinions on two big topics in Texas politics.
Local lawmakers react to Ken Paxton trial, school choice vouchers
Three big-name businesses are coming to Sherman, two for a second time.
New businesses coming to Sherman
You are asked you obey traffic signs, not to drive through the cones, and to watch for...
Durant driver goes through wet concrete

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West
Houston Texans
Former Texans star JJ Watt inducted into team’s Ring of Honor
2 women killed and 2 men wounded in Houston shooting, sheriff says
West Virginia topples TCU 24-21, ends Frogs’ 10-game Big 12 regular-season win streak