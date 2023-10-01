Pontotoc County man sentenced to more than 7 years for sexual abuse of minor

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A Pontotoc County man has been sentenced to 87 months in prison for sexual abuse of a minor.

A press release from the Justice Department states 33-year-old Nathan Dale Smith was arrested in Ada.

During his trial, prosecutors presented evidence showing Smith had abused a girl under 16 for several years, and later texted the girl’s mother to apologize, according to the press release.

Smith is not eligible for parole, according to the release..

