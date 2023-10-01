Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Pontotoc County man sentenced to more than 7 years for sexual abuse of minor

(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A Pontotoc County man has been sentenced to 87 months in prison for sexual abuse of a minor.

A press release from the Justice Department states 33-year-old Nathan Dale Smith was arrested in Ada.

During his trial, prosecutors presented evidence showing Smith had abused a girl under 16 for several years, and later texted the girl’s mother to apologize, according to the press release.

Smith is not eligible for parole, according to the release..

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
Fatal Crash graphic
Durant man accused of causing accident killing Calera man
Local politicians gave their opinions on two big topics in Texas politics.
Local lawmakers react to Ken Paxton trial, school choice vouchers
Three big-name businesses are coming to Sherman, two for a second time.
New businesses coming to Sherman
You are asked you obey traffic signs, not to drive through the cones, and to watch for...
Durant driver goes through wet concrete

Latest News

A Clayton, Oklahoma man has been sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for sexual abuse of a...
Clayton man sentenced to nearly 5 years for sexual abuse of minor
A crash in McCurtain County sent two men to the hospital on Friday.
McCurtain Co crash sends two to hospital
Woman hit by airplane while riding lawnmower, OHP says
Fatal Crash graphic
Durant man accused of causing accident killing Calera man