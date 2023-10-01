Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Rogers accounts for 4 touchdowns, North Texas defeats Abilene Christian 45-31

Chandler Rogers threw for three touchdowns, ran for another and North Texas raced to a 45-31 win over Abilene Christian
(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Chandler Rogers threw for three touchdowns, ran for another and North Texas raced to a 45-31 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.

Rogers was 23-of-36 passing for 321 yards. After the Wildcats scored a quick touchdown on the game's first drive, the Mean Green reeled off 31 straight points.

Rogers connected with Ja'Mori Maclin on an 80-yard score less than a minute after after Maverick McIvor opened the scoring with a 28-yard pass to Blayne Taylor. On the next possession Rogers scored on a 1-yard run. There was a field goal before Damon Ward hauled in a 17-yard pass from Rogers for a 24-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Isaiah Johnson capped the five straight scoring possessions with an 11-yard TD run before Abilene Christian scored 10 points in the final minute to trail 31-17 at the half.

Ward and Johnson reached the end zone for the second time each in the third quarter while Taylor finished a three-touchdown night for the Wildcats on receptions of 23 and 14 yards.

While Johnson found the end zone, Ayo Adeyi ran for 110 yards for the Mean Green (2-2). Maclin had two catches for 110 yards. North Texas ended up with 530 yards.

Jay’Veon Sunday ran for 140 yards for the Wildcats (2-3). McIvor threw for 217 yards and Taylor had six catches for 85.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
Fatal Crash graphic
Durant man accused of causing accident killing Calera man
Local politicians gave their opinions on two big topics in Texas politics.
Local lawmakers react to Ken Paxton trial, school choice vouchers
Three big-name businesses are coming to Sherman, two for a second time.
New businesses coming to Sherman
You are asked you obey traffic signs, not to drive through the cones, and to watch for...
Durant driver goes through wet concrete

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Rangers wrap up first playoff berth since 2016, help eliminate Mariners with 6-1 victory
Lamar opens its Southland schedule with a win, holding off Houston Christian 21-19
Kickoff return, blocked punt spark Texas Tech in 49-28 win over Houston
Texas Southern gets first win with 52-7 romp over D-II’s Lincoln (CA)