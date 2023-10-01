Woman hit by airplane while riding lawnmower, OHP says

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An airplane hit and killed a woman on a lawnmower at the Broken Bow Municipal Airport on Friday, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP troopers state this happened around 2:30 p.m. when the airplane was descending onto the runway.

When the pilot touched down, he saw a person on a lawnmower and attempted to pull up the plane, but it was too late, according to the report.

The wings struck the woman on the lawnmower.

27-year-old Samantha Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene from a head injury.

