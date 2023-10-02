Texoma Local
Bryan Co. Port of Entry open

If a driver fails to check in, there are stationed officers ready to chase them down to be...
If a driver fails to check in, there are stationed officers ready to chase them down to be checked.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) -The Bryan County Port of Entry on US 69/75 in Colbert is finally open.

It was formally a weigh station built in 1960, it needed many upgrades.

The port of entry will allow a quicker screening process for truckers crossing into Oklahoma.

“We have VMS, a verbal message sign that will let the drivers know if they need to report into the weigh station or be able to bypass the weigh station so those are great benefits for the driver, for the industry to know if they need to be checked or not,” said Chuck Carroll, Captain of the Bryan Co. Port of Entry.

If a driver fails to check in, there are stationed officers ready to chase them down to be checked.

