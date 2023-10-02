Davis welcomes Daffodil Aisle Event Center to chamber of commerce

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - From old to new, something new is taking root in Davis. The Davis Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new chamber member on Thursday.

“We’re just excited to be a part of our community and welcome people in and let them see what we’ve got going on,” said Danna Russell, owner of the Daffodil Aisle Event Center in Davis.

Danna and George Russell opened Daffodil Aisle Event Center earlier this year. From weddings and baby showers to crafting classes, the Russell’s say there’s plenty of room for guests, and even an courtyard for outdoor entertaining.

“Those fun times that they think of weddings, or of baby showers or birthday parties, that we’re a small piece of that, and that’s really cool,” Danna Russell said.

“We have Santa come, which will be cool for the kids in the community, we have prom pictures here which is a lot of fun, so we do a lot of different things for the community which is a lot of fun for us, because this is our home,” George Russell added.

Formerly an old church built in 1897, the Russell’s wanted to restore and preserve its historical significance, “It was just kinda sitting here, wasted, and we just saw the opportunity and thought it would really be something cool if we could continue its legacy with something new and fun,” Danna Russell stated.

Danna says its good to be back home in Davis, “we have always wanted to be back here, and so we just wanna be a part of the community, our kids go to school here.”

Blooming - right where she started.

“Daffodil also means its a flower representing new beginnings, which works really well for a wedding event center, and baby showers, and all those kinds of things that are new beginnings,” Danna Russell said.

