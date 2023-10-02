Hugo officer taken to hospital after collision with horses

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A Hugo police officer was taken to the hospital after a collision with two horses ended with his car landing on a barbed wire fence in Choctaw County around 6:30 Sunday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say 29-year-old Tyler Shelby was driving a Ford Taurus westward on Highway 70, when he struck the horses that were in a hillcrest the roadway, then drove off the road, hit a telephone pole, and his car landed on that fence.

Shelby was taken to a Paris hospital with leg and head injuries.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.