Local police departments gear up for National Night Out 2023

Local police departments are holding events for National Night Out on Tuesday.
Local police departments are holding events for National Night Out on Tuesday.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - National Night Out 2023 is being held on Tuesday night and local police departments are gearing up to host the communities they serve.

The national campaign is meant to build and strengthen relationships between community members and police officers.

Sherman Police Sergeant, Brett Mullen, is hosting it’s free event at Old Settler Park in Sherman from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will have food and games.

“We usually hold the Fright Fest event at the end of October, but we want to get out there and get some more community involvement and community outreach,” Mullen said.

The Denison Police Department will hold its event at Forest Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Van Alstyne Police Department will have its National Night Out event at Central Social District starting at 6 p.m.

