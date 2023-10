SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police received a report of a child reporting sexual abuse Friday.

According to a social media post, Michael Ray Vaughan, 50, was arrested for aggravated child sexual abuse after the victim identified him.

On Friday, September 29, 2023, The Sherman Police Department was notified by SISD Police of a child reporting sexual... Posted by Sherman Police Department on Monday, October 2, 2023

