Man wanted for assault, robbery apprehended in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Boswell man, wanted for robbery, assault, and threatening acts of violence, has been caught and arrested in Choctaw County.

According to Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park, John Knight, 32, was apprehended Sunday.

He was wanted from an incident last month. Court documents state he bashed his neighbor’s head into a gravel driveway, took two cell phones from him, and threatened to kill him and burn his house down.

Knight is being held on $150,000 bond.

