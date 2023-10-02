Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man wanted for assault, robbery apprehended in Choctaw County

John Knight, 32, was arrested after an incident last month in which he assaulted and threatened...
John Knight, 32, was arrested after an incident last month in which he assaulted and threatened his neighbor, according to police.(Choctaw County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Boswell man, wanted for robbery, assault, and threatening acts of violence, has been caught and arrested in Choctaw County.

According to Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park, John Knight, 32, was apprehended Sunday.

He was wanted from an incident last month. Court documents state he bashed his neighbor’s head into a gravel driveway, took two cell phones from him, and threatened to kill him and burn his house down.

Knight is being held on $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durant man accused of causing fatal crash
Durant man arrested for murder in fatal road rage crash
Woman hit by airplane while riding lawnmower, OHP says
A Hugo police officer was taken to the hospital after he hit two horses with his car and landed...
Hugo officer taken to hospital after collision with horses
A crash in McCurtain County sent two men to the hospital on Friday.
McCurtain Co crash sends two to hospital
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores

Latest News

A candidate has filed to run against the current DA for the 2024 election.
New candidate running for Grayson County District Attorney
Local police departments are holding events for National Night Out on Tuesday.
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out 2023
Sherman Police arrested Michael Ray Vaughan, 50, for sexual abuse of a child after the victim...
Man arrested for sexual abuse of a child
One man shot following shooting at Ardmore apartment complex
One man shot following shooting at Ardmore apartment complex