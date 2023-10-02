New candidate running for Grayson County District Attorney

GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) - Local Attorney, John Kermit Hill, has announced he will be running against incumbent, Brett Smith, for the Grayson County District Attorney position that will be on the ballot next year.

Hill has practiced law for over 34 years, mainly focusing on family law.

“Having done some criminal defense and some prosecution before on a special occasion,” Hill said.

Hill decided to run because he wanted to change the way the DA’s office has been run.

“I just felt like things were kind of disturbing,” Hill said.

If elected, Hill said he wants to restore the integrity of the district attorney’s office.

“I’m just excited to be able to join forces with the people of Grayson County and then bring that respect and confidence back to the district attorney’s position,” Hill said.

Hill will run against Smith, who has served since 2018, for the position.

“I’ve been a prosecutor for 20 years and I’ve been the district attorney in Grayson County for the past five years,” Smith said.

Smith was elected in 2018 after serving as the interim DA and was re-elected by citizens in 2020.

“I’m really proud of the work our office has done to prosecute violent crime,” Smith said, “We’ve apprehended fugitives from across the United States and across the globe.”

If re-elected, Smith wants to continue this while also cracking down on drugs and crimes against children.

“I look forward to showing the citizens of Grayson County that there’s no one more dedicated or qualified to be their next DA,” Smith said.

Hill is the first challenger to announce a run for Grayson County DA.

Hill and Smith are both Republicans, meaning if no Democrats file to run, the race could be decided in the March 2024 primary election.

