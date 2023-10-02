Witnesses come forward in fatal Bryan Co. road rage crash

BRYAN CO., Okla. (KXII) -A Bryan County man has been arrested for murder in connection with a road rage crash that left another man dead.

It’s a story you saw first here on News 12.

That same story helped law enforcement find witnesses to solve the case.

News 12 reported on Sunday that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was looking for this maroon Ford driven by a witness wanted for questioning.

“And because of that we have located the vehicle that we were looking for and we have had more than one witness come forward,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Scott Hampton.

On September 21, 48-year-old, Jason Waller of Calera was killed near us 70, west of Leavenworth Trail, in what OHP troopers originally ruled as a weather-related crash.

“He was taken to the hospital,” Hampton said.

Waller later died from his injuries.

“Investigators looked further into that collision and had information come forward that showed that it was out of a road rage incident,” added Hampton.

Friday, 62-year-old Herbert Burnett, also known as Frankie, of Durant, was charged with second-degree murder.

Court documents state Burnett was chasing Waller’s vehicle in a heavy rainstorm and attempted to strike his Cadillac.

“There had been some previous history between the two of them,” Hampton said.

Witness statements taken by troopers say Burnett told Waller’s daughter that he’s been wanting to kill him for many years.

If Burnett is found guilty, he could face anywhere from 10 years to life in prison.

Troopers are still looking to speak to anyone who witnessed this crash and what led up to it.

“There is still a subject that we know was involved, not because of a causation, but was in the area when part of the road rage event took place and we are looking for those people to come forward and be interviewed,” Hampton said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.