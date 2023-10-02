One man shot following shooting at Ardmore apartment complex

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Last Tuesday night, Ardmore Police were dispatched to the Carter Place Apartments, (formerly known as the Big 5 Apartments) on the corner of Martin Luther King Blvd. and 6th Ave. NE for a fired shots call.

“When officers arrived they located a male subject that had been shot multiple times, the male subject had fled into his apartment,” Ardmore Police Sergeant Jake Glazener said.

Police say they beleive the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between the victim and a neighbor.

“Our understanding is that he was outside in a communal area kinda a grassy area in between individual apartment buildings, possibly some sort of argument with another tenant or resident in a different apartment that led up to the shots being fired,” said Glazener.

Glazener says the victim was transported to Mercy hospital in Ardmore and later flown to a Denton hospital for more treatment.

“There were shell casings collected there on scene that were obviously seized as evidence, there was blood evidence that confirms what we’ve thought as far as the victim being in one area when he was shot and we could track the path he took back to his apartment,” Glazener added.

Ardmore PD says they spoke with the victim, but it didn’t help pin down the shooter’s identity, “he gave a name of a suspect that we have confirmed that he has a solid alibi for where he was at the time of the shooting, and the name that the victim provided will not be the name of the actual suspect,” Glazener said.

Glazener says Ardmore PD needs your help to solve this crime, if you have any information about what happened or know who did it, call Ardmore Police at 580-223-1212.

