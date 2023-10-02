Texoma Local
Pottsboro Fire Department will have paid firefighters on the schedule

(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Pottsboro Fire Department announced Sunday on Facebook that they will be paying some of their firefighters for the first time.

Historically a volunteer department, the post stated PFD will schedule these paid workers during peak hours- from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. year-round.

They said they’ll still be relying on volunteers for fires outside of those hours, but by having compensated staff, they say the city of Pottsboro and surrounding communities will have better fire protection services.

