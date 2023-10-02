Texoma Local
TxDOT reconditioning pavement in Lamar Co

Paving work (storyblocks.com graphic)(Storyblocks.com)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Transportation is redoing pavement on US 271 in Lamar County this month.

The project is expected to take about 5 months to finish, and work is scheduled to begin on October 9th, according to a press release.

The first part of the project is between Loop 286 and the Love’s Truck Stop. Drivers should plan to slow down and be ready for lane closures.

