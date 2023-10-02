TxDOT reconditioning pavement in Lamar Co

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Transportation is redoing pavement on US 271 in Lamar County this month.

The project is expected to take about 5 months to finish, and work is scheduled to begin on October 9th, according to a press release.

The first part of the project is between Loop 286 and the Love’s Truck Stop. Drivers should plan to slow down and be ready for lane closures.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.