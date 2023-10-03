Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Carter County jailer arrested for convincing inmate to expose herself

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County Jailer is now in jail himself, accused of convincing a female inmate to expose herself.

Court records show Michael Hamilton was arrested Monday for lewd exhibition of a person.

This means Hamilton is accused of “procuring, counseling, or assisting” an inmate at the Carter County Detention center to expose herself or to make any other exhibition to public view or the view of any number of persons.”

The investigation started when an inmate told a detention officer that another inmate was having an inappropriate relationship with Hamilton.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video from the K block at the detention center shows an inmate in her underwear, and when investigators spoke to her, the inmate allegedly stated that Hamilton asked her to walk in view of the camera several times, posing in sexually suggestive ways.

Hamilton allegedly told investigators he would watch the surveillance video from the jail’s central command room, and would click her cell door remotely to let her know he was alone in the room.

Court records indicate Hamilton admitted this happened five times over the last year.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation told News 12 they were not requested to assist with this case, and they said there is no law requiring agencies to contact them when a jailer does something like this.

News 12 reached out to the Carter County Sheriff but didn’t hear back.

No word on Hamilton’s employment status.

News 12 will keep following the story.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durant man accused of causing fatal crash
Durant man arrested for murder in fatal road rage crash
Woman hit by airplane while riding lawnmower, OHP says
A Hugo police officer was taken to the hospital after he hit two horses with his car and landed...
Hugo officer taken to hospital after collision with horses
A crash in McCurtain County sent two men to the hospital on Friday.
McCurtain Co crash sends two to hospital
Police have shot and killed a man in Idabel after he allegedly drove a car towards officers,...
Man shot, killed after driving car towards Idabel officers, OSBI says

Latest News

The city has enforced the ordinance since 1965, and now it’s in the hands of the federal law.
Denison’s “Obstructing Crossings” Ordinance repealed
The city has enforced the ordinance since 1965, and now it’s in the hands of the federal law.
Denison’s “Obstructing Crossings” Ordinance repealed
The Lone Grove Police department is asking for help from the public regarding any information...
Police looking for suspect in Lone Grove armed robbery
A pedestrian injured in a hit and run accident in Paris died Sunday.
Man dies in Paris hit and run