Carter County jailer arrested for convincing inmate to expose herself

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County Jailer is now in jail himself, accused of convincing a female inmate to expose herself.

Court records show Michael Hamilton was arrested Monday for lewd exhibition of a person.

This means Hamilton is accused of “procuring, counseling, or assisting” an inmate at the Carter County Detention center to expose herself or to make any other exhibition to public view or the view of any number of persons.”

The investigation started when an inmate told a detention officer that another inmate was having an inappropriate relationship with Hamilton.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video from the K block at the detention center shows an inmate in her underwear, and when investigators spoke to her, the inmate allegedly stated that Hamilton asked her to walk in view of the camera several times, posing in sexually suggestive ways.

Hamilton allegedly told investigators he would watch the surveillance video from the jail’s central command room, and would click her cell door remotely to let her know he was alone in the room.

Court records indicate Hamilton admitted this happened five times over the last year.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation told News 12 they were not requested to assist with this case, and they said there is no law requiring agencies to contact them when a jailer does something like this.

News 12 reached out to the Carter County Sheriff but didn’t hear back.

No word on Hamilton’s employment status.

News 12 will keep following the story.

