Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Grayson Crisis Center talks #1Thing you can do to help

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Domestic violence impacts millions of people each year, but it can be prevented. It requires the collective voice and power of individuals, families, institutions, and systems – each whose “one thing” adds a valuable and powerful component to transforming our communities.

That is why in October, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), Grayson Crisis Center is asking “What is the #1Thing you can do to end domestic violence?”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

#1Thing you could do to address domestic violence:

Be a caring and consistent adult in the life of a child

Talk to loved ones about violence and healthy relationships

Create a culture of consent in your home

Use social media to raise awareness among your peers

Learn about resources in our community

Reach out to my local domestic violence program to learn how you can help

Listen to and validate a survivor of trauma

Volunteer with community events to understand our community better

Donate to local organizations in need to help support the common goal

The Grayson Crisis Center is hosting their Power of Purple event on October 19th at 12 p.m. at the Sherman Municipal Ballroom. Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.