First candidate enters Grayson County Sheriff race

GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) - The first candidate for Grayson County Sheriff has emerged following the announcement that the current sheriff, Tom Watt, will not run for a third term.

Tony Bennie officially announced his entry into the sheriff race on Tuesday after serving as chief deputy since 2016.

“I’ve been preparing for this position for the last seven years,” Bennie said, “Sheriff Watt and my plan was, when I came on, to succeed him whenever he decided not to run for office.”

On August 31, Watt announced his decision and Bennie filed to run the next day.

“I figure it is time to pass the torch,” Watt said.

If elected, Bennie hopes to continue adding new programs for mental health care and drug awareness.

“And making sure that we’re hiring the best quality candidates that we can get,” Bennie said.

Bennie has raised $30,000 for his campaign and has a list of 100 endorsements, including Watt.

“What sets him apart from anybody else is that honor and integrity of doing the right thing,” Watt said, “He will always do the right thing no matter what.”

Bennie spent 30 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety before returning to Grayson County.

“This is still a county where law enforcement still means something to people and you just want to serve people like that,” Bennie said.

Bennie said his experience makes him the best candidate for Grayson County Sheriff.

“If I didn’t believe that, I wouldn’t be running,” Bennie said.

Bennie is the only candidate in the race so far, but others have until December to declare.

The election is in November 2024, whoever is elected will be sworn in the following month after Watt’s term ends.

