Gunter and Bells will clash on opening night of district play

Bells-Gunter Preview
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - When it comes to the start of district play, the Gunter Tigers and Bells Panthers will be jumping in with both feet.

Gunter is off to a perfect start (4-0) to the season. They are coming off a bye week and have the impressive win over Brock. The Tigers are right where they expected to be as they begin district against what figures to be their biggest challenger in the district.

The Bells Panthers have been pretty good too. Despite losing some key players from last year, Bells has gone unbeaten (4-0) for the first time under Dale West. Bells always plays a very difficult schedule in pre-district, but this year’s team has passed every test.

These two will meet up on Friday night in Gunter.

