Man arrested in connection with hit and run in Paris

Rodney Willis, was arrested after confessing to being the driver in a fatality accident in Paris.
Rodney Willis, was arrested after confessing to being the driver in a fatality accident in Paris.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The man responsible for the hit and run that killed a man in Paris has been arrested.

According to a press release from Paris Police, Rodney Willis was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday for failure to display license.

During the investigation, evidence showed that Willis was in the area of the accident during the time of the incident. Willis’ vehicle was located parked behind his house, in an apparent attempt to hide it from police, the press release said.

Once in custody, Willis confessed to being the driver in the fatality accident, police said.

Willis was subsequently charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to Paris Police.

Willis was booked into the Lamar County Jail.

