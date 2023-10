PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian injured in a hit and run accident in Paris died Sunday.

According to the Paris Police department, the victim was struck by a person driving a gray Hyundai Sonata Friday morning near the Applebee’s.

Paris Police said they have identified the suspect and his vehicle, and they will have more information about the case on

Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.