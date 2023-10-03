Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

SCOTUS case questions who can sue for ADA violations

By Molly Martinez
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When a business is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities act, it’s often up to private citizens to file complains.

It’s a job Deborah Laufer has taken on. She’s filed over 600 lawsuits.

One of them, against a Hotel in Maine is now at the Supreme Court.

The questions is being asked - because she didn’t have the intention of actually staying at the hotel - should she be allowed to sue?

“To have standing a plaintiff must have suffered what the cases call an injury, in effect, a concrete and particularized injury,” explains Lawrence Ebner of the Atlantic Legal Foundation. “The question here is whether a the internet tester such as Ms Laufer for the plaintiff in this case has suffered such an injury.”

Advocates for Laufer say she’s providing a service - by protecting future travelers with disabilities.

“The threat of Tester lawsuits, I think probably a play some role in ensuring compliance with these important federal laws,” said Miriam Becker-Cohen of the Constitutional Accountability Center.

Others say these lawsuits are frivolous, and hurt the hospitality industry.

“Most of the defendants hotels and small Airbnbs don’t have the resources to litigate, and so they settle” said Ebner.

Arguments on the case will be heard Wednesday - a ruling is expected in Spring 2024.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers are still looking to speak to anyone who witnessed this crash and what led up to it.
Witnesses come forward in fatal Bryan Co. road rage crash
Residents, local celebrities, and the Sherman Mayor looked back on the iconic Texoma thrill ride.
Texomans remember Sherman’s Thrill Hill
Durant man accused of causing fatal crash
Durant man arrested for murder in fatal road rage crash
If a driver fails to check in, there are stationed officers ready to chase them down to be...
Bryan Co. Port of Entry open
A Hugo police officer was taken to the hospital after he hit two horses with his car and landed...
Hugo officer taken to hospital after collision with horses

Latest News

FILE - Flags stand outside the Colorado Supreme Court, on Jan. 17, 2023, in Denver. Colorado’s...
Colorado high court to hear case against Christian baker who refused to make LGBTQ-themed cake
The governor is asking for legislators to meet for 72 hours, meaning this session could last as...
Oklahoma’s special session begins Tuesday
FILE - A vial containing 2mg of fentanyl, which will kill a human if ingested into the body, is...
US announces sweeping action against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers
generic graphic
National Emergency Alert poses concerns for victims in domestic violence situations, rape crisis center says