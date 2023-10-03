Silo prepares for state softball tournament

SILO, Okla. (KXII) - The Silo Lady Rebels have become regulars at the state softball tournament and will begin play on Thursday.

Silo will be playing in the 3A bracket this year. The Lady Rebels have a reloaded the roster from a year ago. They lost several key contributors and struggled some early in the season. But they have figured it out and they will have their shot to bring home a title starting with the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Silo will face Lindsay in the opening round in Shawnee.

