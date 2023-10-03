There is now a slight risk for severe storms Wednesday night. Strong thunderstorms will start moving into Texoma along a cold front starting around 5pm. Texoma won’t be clear of these storms until around midnight. The largest threats will occur right before sundown when the storms are passing over our Oklahoma counties. Up to baseball sized hail and winds of 60-80mph will be possible with these thunderstorms.

The biggest concern is Wednesday night, but a few isolated storms between 9am and 5pm will be possible ahead of the evening storms.

Large amounts of rainfall are expected with these storms. Most areas should at least get an inch of rain with some areas getting between 2-3″ of rain. Given our extreme drought conditions, flooding will be very problematic with so much rain in a short time.

There could be a few lingering storms and shower early Thursday morning, but it will all be cleared out of Texoma by noon Thursday. Then expect highs in the 70s into the weekend. Friday will see our northerly winds increase and lower our temperatures even more to highs in the low 70s and potentially the upper 60s. Saturday will be a significantly cooler start to the first full weekend of October.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

