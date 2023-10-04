Texoma Local
Bullet shot through windshield narrowly misses Ardmore man and toddler son

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A terrifying moment for a father and his toddler this weekend after a shot was fired through their car window while driving down an Ardmore street.

“They almost killed my son,” the driver’s wife, Amanda Dinwiddie said.

Tuesday morning Dinwiddie found a bullet right next to her son’s car seat while dropping off her husband’s car to get the windshield replaced- a shocking reminder of how close the call was.

“Them being able to sleep at night and not care, it’s almost not fair,” Dinwiddie said. “For us, the people that they’re making life scary [for], it’s unfair to us.”

Dinwiddie said her family believes the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

Ardmore police sergeant Jake Glazener said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m., when a man was driving with his 19-month-old son near A Street Northeast and 10th Avenue.

“He says he has no idea why anyone would want to do this to him,” Glazener said. “As they were driving, the vehicle behind him fired a shot which went through the back window of his vehicle.”

Family said the shooter’s car looked like a light-colored sedan.

Glazener said this kind of apparently random shooting is rare in Ardmore.

“We don’t see many instances where people are shot at at random,” Glazener said. “Not to say that the victim in this is involved in whatever’s going on, but it is not typical for this to happen in Ardmore. People out in the community aren’t in danger of just being shot at at random. This is something we just don’t see.”

Glazener said police don’t believe this shooting is related to the other recent shootings in the city.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

