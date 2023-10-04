Texoma Local
Caddo looks to earn 5th championship ring at state

Caddo prepares for state softball
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - Caddo looks to earn it’s fifth state championship and third straight fall title when they enter state tournament play on Thursday.

Caddo has won back to back state fast-pitch championships (2022 and 2021), while also winning the past two spring slow-pitch titles (2023 and 2022). They have a combined four consecutive championships in the past two years and are looking for a fifth.

Caddo will begin play on Thursday when they play Binger-Oney in the quarterfinals.

