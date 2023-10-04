Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

City leaders to appoint members of an advisory board for BNSF development

By Talaiya Munson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Gunter residents expressed concern at a special city council meeting Tuesday night.

After an executive session that lasted over two hours, city leaders announced that the council members and the Mayor will each individually nominate a person of their choice to be on the BNSF advisory committee.

Citizens were concerned about the fairness and diversity of the committee, and raised questions about why there isn’t a public interview process. One resident said that people are concerned because no one knows exactly what this committee will be doing, and worry that the people that will be appointed by the council won’t have the best intentions for the people of Gunter.

Council members may take action at the next council meeting later this month.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers are still looking to speak to anyone who witnessed this crash and what led up to it.
Witnesses come forward in fatal Bryan Co. road rage crash
A Carter County Jailer is now in jail himself, accused of convincing a female inmate to expose...
Carter County jailer arrested for convincing inmate to expose herself
Residents, local celebrities, and the Sherman Mayor looked back on the iconic Texoma thrill ride.
Texomans remember Sherman’s Thrill Hill
Durant man accused of causing fatal crash
Durant man arrested for murder in fatal road rage crash
If a driver fails to check in, there are stationed officers ready to chase them down to be...
Bryan Co. Port of Entry open

Latest News

Police departments across Texoma treated their community to a night out including Van Alstyne,...
Texoma celebrates National Night Out
City leaders to appoint members of an advisory board for BNSF development
That is why in October, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), Grayson Crisis Center...
Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Grayson Crisis Center talks #1Thing you can do to help
The governor is asking for legislators to meet for 72 hours, meaning this session could last as...
Oklahoma’s special session begins Tuesday