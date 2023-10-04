City leaders to appoint members of an advisory board for BNSF development

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Gunter residents expressed concern at a special city council meeting Tuesday night.

After an executive session that lasted over two hours, city leaders announced that the council members and the Mayor will each individually nominate a person of their choice to be on the BNSF advisory committee.

Citizens were concerned about the fairness and diversity of the committee, and raised questions about why there isn’t a public interview process. One resident said that people are concerned because no one knows exactly what this committee will be doing, and worry that the people that will be appointed by the council won’t have the best intentions for the people of Gunter.

Council members may take action at the next council meeting later this month.

