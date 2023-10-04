Davis Police looking for aggravated assault suspect

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - The Davis Police Department needs your help finding a suspect in an aggravated assault that happened Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, the incident happened at 500 South B Street in Ben Harris Heights. The victim was hospitalized with injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have more information to call the Davis Police Department at (580) 369-2323.

This is an ongoing investigation, so no further details are being released.

