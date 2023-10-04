Driver crashes into Lake Murray after stolen vehicle pursuit
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Love County Tuesday morning ended with the car in Lake Murray and the driver in handcuffs.
According to Sheriff Andy Cumberledge, deputies chased the vehicle for a long time before the driver, Zechariah Churchill, of Lone Grove, wrecked into the lake, then took off on foot.
Churchill was taken into custody.
