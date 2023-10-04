Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Driver crashes into Lake Murray after stolen vehicle pursuit

A pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Love County Tuesday morning ended with the car in Lake Murray...
A pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Love County Tuesday morning ended with the car in Lake Murray and the driver in handcuffs.(Love County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Love County Tuesday morning ended with the car in Lake Murray and the driver in handcuffs.

According to Sheriff Andy Cumberledge, deputies chased the vehicle for a long time before the driver, Zechariah Churchill, of Lone Grove, wrecked into the lake, then took off on foot.

Churchill was taken into custody.

Zechariah Churchill was arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Zechariah Churchill was arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.(Love County Sheriff's Office)

Earlier this morning Deputies assisted Marietta PD in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle. After a lengthy vehicle pursuit...

Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Carter County Jailer is now in jail himself, accused of convincing a female inmate to expose...
Carter County jailer arrested for convincing inmate to expose herself
Residents, local celebrities, and the Sherman Mayor looked back on the iconic Texoma thrill ride.
Texomans remember Sherman’s Thrill Hill
Troopers are still looking to speak to anyone who witnessed this crash and what led up to it.
Witnesses come forward in fatal Bryan Co. road rage crash
Rodney Willis, was arrested after confessing to being the driver in a fatality accident in Paris.
Man arrested in connection with hit and run in Paris
The Lone Grove Police department is asking for help from the public regarding any information...
Police looking for suspect in Lone Grove armed robbery

Latest News

A man died Sunday from injuries sustained in a ATV crash in August in Marshall County.
Man dies one month after ATV crash
Davis Police looking for aggravated assault suspect
Police received reports of shots fired near the Gold Mountain Casino in Ardmore Tuesday morning.
Police: shots fired near Ardmore casino Tuesday
After the current sheriff announced he would not run again, a candidate has emerged.
First candidate enters Grayson County Sheriff race