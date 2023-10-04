Driver crashes into Lake Murray after stolen vehicle pursuit

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Love County Tuesday morning ended with the car in Lake Murray and the driver in handcuffs.

According to Sheriff Andy Cumberledge, deputies chased the vehicle for a long time before the driver, Zechariah Churchill, of Lone Grove, wrecked into the lake, then took off on foot.

Churchill was taken into custody.

Zechariah Churchill was arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. (Love County Sheriff's Office)

