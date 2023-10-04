Texoma Local
ERCOT looking to add additional grids for winter

ERCOT will look to add 3,000 megawatts of energy by brining old grids back online.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VAN ALYSTNE, Texas (KXII) - This winter will mark two years since the February 2021 freeze that left millions of Texans in the dark and without heat after the state’s power grid failed.

To prevent another statewide outage, ERCOT is looking to increase its operating reserves to prepare for the upcoming Texas winter.

CEO of Grayson Collin Electric Cooperative, David McGinnis, said the company would add 3,000 megawatts of energy by bringing old plants back online.

“Just to make sure we have enough,” McGinnis said.

He said adding this many additional reserves is not the standard, but Texas has looked to increase grids after winter storm Uri.

“The state’s one of the fastest growing in the nation,” McGinnis said, “More people means more needs.”

McGinnis said the state is currently low on grids, adding more will help keep the lights and heat on for all Texans.

“ERCOTS goal is to have enough power to supply the needs with reserves in case something happens,” McGinnis said.

This could include an outage or a grid trip.

“Locally we feel like we’re prepared,” McGinnis said.

According to ERCOT, if demand this winter is similar to last winter, emergency conditions would be higher than its acceptable elevated risk threshold.

Fortunately, the company is not predicting energy emergency conditions this winter, but if a crisis does happen, the extra power could make for a more reliable grid.

