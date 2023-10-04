Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers are still looking to speak to anyone who witnessed this crash and what led up to it.
Witnesses come forward in fatal Bryan Co. road rage crash
A Carter County Jailer is now in jail himself, accused of convincing a female inmate to expose...
Carter County jailer arrested for convincing inmate to expose herself
Residents, local celebrities, and the Sherman Mayor looked back on the iconic Texoma thrill ride.
Texomans remember Sherman’s Thrill Hill
Durant man accused of causing fatal crash
Durant man arrested for murder in fatal road rage crash
If a driver fails to check in, there are stationed officers ready to chase them down to be...
Bryan Co. Port of Entry open

Latest News

Police departments across Texoma treated their community to a night out including Van Alstyne,...
Texoma celebrates National Night Out
Gunter residents express concern at a special city council meeting Tuesday night.
City leaders to appoint members of an advisory board for BNSF development
City leaders to appoint members of an advisory board for BNSF development
That is why in October, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), Grayson Crisis Center...
Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Grayson Crisis Center talks #1Thing you can do to help
The governor is asking for legislators to meet for 72 hours, meaning this session could last as...
Oklahoma’s special session begins Tuesday