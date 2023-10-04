Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

Corzo Dedas, Ricardo Y, 02/20/1993 of Anna, Poss CS ‐ Meth 1/4/2023

Baughman, Chantel Dijae, 12/18/1994 of Anna, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/22/2022

Delgado, Ignacio, 09/19/1987 of Plano, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine 4/2/2023

Reames, Raymond Glenn, 07/13/1957 of Whitesboro, Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft 4/22/2023

McLean, Garrett John, 08/04/1997 of Whitewright, Poss CS ‐ Fentanyl 9/22/2022

Khan, Muhammad Naseer, 07/30/1971 of McKinney, Cigars and Tobacco Products Tax Violation 3/28/2023

Gonzalez, Jason Lee, 06/26/1985 of Garland, Bail Jumping & FTA 6/25/2021

Bell, Mary Nicole, 01/19/1987 of Howe, Bail Jumping & FTA 7/27/2023

Martin, Rhonda Jeanne, 01/22/1975 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Burglary of Habitation 5/12/2023; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Meth 7/25/2023

Burkhalter, Anthony Shane, 12/14/1973 of Calera, Ct. 1 Burglary of Habitation; Ct. 2 Theft Prop $2,500<$30k ENH 5/12/2023

Hawk, John Michael, 11/09/1981 of Denison, Theft Prop $2,500<$30k 1/13/2023

Anglin, Zachary Duane, 08/12/1985 of Bonham, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly 4/1/2023

Wicklund, Eric Douglas, 03/30/1961 of Whitesboro, Assault EMS Personnel Prov Serv 3/9/2023

Hobia, Caroline Ann, 10/12/1962 of Calera, Theft Prop <$2,500 2/More Prev Conv 6/17/2022

Walker, Kenneth Wayne, 07/08/1981 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine 2/25/2023

Hawk, John Michael, 11/09/1981 of Denison, Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items 5<10 12/13/2022

Wimbish, Christopher Myron, 11/23/1987 of Denison, Attempt to Commit Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 5/15/2023

Carter, Larry Don, 10/17/1977 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 5/6/2023

Cottingame, Hayden Christopher, 10/13/1994 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine 5/3/2023

Reeder, Shelly Dianne, 05/20/1971 of Pottsboro, Poss CS ‐ Meth 7/13/2023

Said, Jamal James, 10/14/1993 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Fentanyl 7/5/2023

Smith, Dena Marie, 05/15/1968 of Denison, Burglary of Habitation 10/5/2021

Green, Joseph Bradley, 02/21/1983 of Denison, Burglary of Habitation 10/5/2021

Branson, Brandi Rachelle, 02/29/1984 of Denison, Ct. 1 Burglary of Building; Ct. 2 Theft Prop <$2,500 2/More Prev Conv 7/2/2023

Parker, Jennifer Linn, 10/12/1981 of Denison, UUMV 3/24/2023

Ruiz, Richard Cole, 02/06/1983 of Caddo, Poss CS ‐ Meth 1/30/2023

Weems, Prosper Andrew, 07/15/2006 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Burglary of Building; Ct. 2 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 3 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 4 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 5 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 6 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 7 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 8 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 9 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 10 Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity 7/16/2023

Smith, Dylan Michael, 08/19/2005 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Burglary of Building; Ct. 2 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 3 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 4 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 5 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 6 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 7 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 8 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 9 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 10 Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity 7/16/2023

George, Damien Lee, 07/03/2006 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Burglary of Building; Ct. 2 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 3 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 4 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 5 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 6 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 7 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 8 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 9 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 10 Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity 7/16/2023

Benedict, Amber Ray Nicole, 01/05/2005 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW 7/24/2023

Franks, Jesse Kyle, 10/10/1989 of Sherman, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k 10/31/2022

Arnold, Billy Ray, 10/14/1973 of Whitewright, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k 10/31/2022

Jones, Patrick Leon, Sr., 09/11/1985 of Allen, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv 7/30/2023

Brigman, John William, 05/20/1975 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Burglary of Habitation; Ct. 2 Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30k 10/9/2022

Matthews, Stephanie Dalette, 12/16/1965 of McKinney, Theft of Firearm 4/19/2022

Eads, Aiden Kole, 04/11/2000 of Bells, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Fentanyl 7/13/2023

Wilbert, Jazon, 11/21/2004 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Robbery; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 3 Agg Assault w/DW 7/28/2023

Wilbert, Jazon, 11/21/2004 of Sherman, Attempt to Commit Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Int to Impair 4/10/2023

Rodriguez‐Galdamez, Emilson Esteban, 09/09/1999 of Sherman, Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation 12/13/2020

Hernandez, Jose, Jr., 04/15/1986 of Denison, Ct. 1 DWI 3rd or More; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Cocaine; Ct. 3 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon 7/13/2023

Nolen, Justin Dare, 03/18/1983 of Whitesboro, Burglary of Building 6/6/2023

Vanlandingham, Tristen L, 03/24/1998 of Bells, Poss CS ‐ Fentanyl 7/20/2023

Terrazas, Mirna Learissa, 06/20/2001 of Sherman, Attempt to Commit Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 3/23/2023

Williams, Nia Nicole, 07/02/2000 of Denison, Attempt to Commit Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 4/22/2023

Wright, Amanda Jean‐Keleka, 06/07/1984 of Sherman, DWI 3rd or More 4/15/2023

Wright, Amanda Jean‐Keleka, 06/07/1984 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Abandon Endanger Child Int/Know/Reck/Crim Neg; Ct. 2 Abandon Endanger Child Int/Know/Reck/Crim Neg 7/27/2023

Baughman, Chantel Dijae, 12/18/1994 of Anna, Poss CS ‐ Meth 11/28/2022

Bailey, Byron Jerome, 08/26/1982 of Sherman, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 5/16/2023

Turner, Joshua Chip, 01/26/1978 of Sherman, Evading Arrest Det w/Prev Conv 5/27/2023

Platt, John Andrew, 12/08/1969 of Pottsboro, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/15/2023

Turner, Hayley Lanall, 12/06/1992 of Garland, Poss CS ‐ Monoacetylmorphine 11/22/2022

Whitson, Mary Ann, 09/08/1960 of Sherman, Theft Prop <$2,500 2/More Prev Conv 5/9/2023

Watson, Gilbert Tori Jamal, 01/16/1992 of Denison, Theft Prop <$2,500 2+ Conv ENH 2/14/2020

Hernandez, Victoria Ann, 04/26/1987 of Denison, Burglary of Building 7/15/2023

