Lone Grove seeks third consecutive softball title

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - The Lone Grove Lady Horns are headed back to the state softball tournament on Thursday, where they are the back-to-back defending state champions.

Lone Grove has won the past two Class 4A championships. This year, the Longhorns will compete in the 3A bracket.

Lone Grove has been a staple of softball success this time of year, as they seek their third consecutive title. The Lady Horns have won championships in 2021 and 2022. They also won state in 2004.

