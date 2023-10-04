Man dies one month after ATV crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A sad update to an ATV crash in Marshall County from this summer.

The Kingston man who was critically injured in the crash, has died from his injuries.

According to an OHP report, Bruce Lilly, 62, was a passenger on a Polaris Razor when it went off Little Rd. and hit a tree on August 29th.

Lilly was pronounced dead on October 1st.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.