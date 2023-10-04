Texoma Local
Man dies one month after ATV crash

A man died Sunday from injuries sustained in a ATV crash in August in Marshall County.
A man died Sunday from injuries sustained in a ATV crash in August in Marshall County.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A sad update to an ATV crash in Marshall County from this summer.

The Kingston man who was critically injured in the crash, has died from his injuries.

According to an OHP report, Bruce Lilly, 62, was a passenger on a Polaris Razor when it went off Little Rd. and hit a tree on August 29th.

Lilly was pronounced dead on October 1st.

