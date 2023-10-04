Texoma Local
Multiple crews battle grass fire in Southmayd

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT
SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - It took fire crews from several jurisdictions to put out a grass fire in Southmayd on Tuesday.

Reports were called in just after 1:30 p.m. on westbound US-82. Flames spread across 25 to 30 acres.

Multiple fire departments in Grayson County joined Southmayd in fighting the fire due to the need of water.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

