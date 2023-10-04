Police: shots fired near Ardmore casino Tuesday

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police received reports of shots fired near the Gold Mountain Casino in Ardmore Tuesday morning.

Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police said around 10 officers responded and found the incident to be two brothers in a fight.

Police said no one was hurt, and a suspect was taken into custody, as well as the firearm used.

The incident caused the nearby Southern Tech to briefly go into lockdown.

