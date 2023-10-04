One dead, deputy shot in Garvin County shooting

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead and a deputy was shot Wednesday morning in Garvin County.

According to KWTV, a Cleveland County sheriff’s deputy was shot and another person was shot and killed after a pursuit down Interstate 35 which ended with shots fired on Ruppe Road.

Authorities have not yet said if the person killed is the suspect in the shooting or if they are currently searching for someone but they appear to be conducting a search around I-35.

An emergency alert was sent out to nearby Murray County residents. Anyone who sees the suspect is to call 911 immediately.

There is a large law enforcement presence in the area.

News 12 has a reporter at the scene and will have the latest information as it becomes available.

clarification: An earlier version of this story listed the location as in Murray County. The exact location is Garvin County as the incident happened near where the two counties border.

