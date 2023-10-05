Denison Fire gives us tips as we head into Fire Week Prevention

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -October is fire prevention month, and its aim is to help families stay safe from fire hazards.

Over 100 years ago, the National Fire Protection Association started a fire prevention campaign.

“Every time they’ve done it, it’s helped reduce the amount of fires or injuries, sometimes they do go back up, but that’s why they keep pushing it every year so that we don’t have fires that could be prevented,” said Harlan Owens, Denison Fire Marshal.

This year the NFPA is focusing on cooking safety, cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries. “They cause almost 50% of them,” Owens said.

In the U.S., the NFPA reports more than 343,000 homes catch fire every year. “The cooking fires that lead to a home fire are preventable,” Owens added.

Harlan Owens tells News 12 what precautions to take, “just turning your pot handles inwards so they can’t get knocked off, making sure you have your lid close by so if there does start a grease fire, you just put the lid over it real quickly, and it can put it out, and also making sure there’s nothing flammable around the stove.”

It’s also good to have, “one of those small little fire extinguishers that you can put under your sink can easily put out a small grease fire on your stove,” Owens added.

To put these skills into action, Denison Fire is holding its second annual ‘Ride the Truck.’

“All the kids, they’re doing a home inspection on their kitchen for the kitchen safety, they turn those into the schools, we draw them at random and then one of those kids actually gets to ride a fire truck to school,” Owens added. Learning how to be safe, while riding to school in style.

