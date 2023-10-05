Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison Fire gives us tips as we head into Fire Week Prevention

October is fire prevention month, and its aim is to help families stay safe from fire hazards.
October is fire prevention month, and its aim is to help families stay safe from fire hazards.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -October is fire prevention month, and its aim is to help families stay safe from fire hazards.

Over 100 years ago, the National Fire Protection Association started a fire prevention campaign.

“Every time they’ve done it, it’s helped reduce the amount of fires or injuries, sometimes they do go back up, but that’s why they keep pushing it every year so that we don’t have fires that could be prevented,” said Harlan Owens, Denison Fire Marshal.

This year the NFPA is focusing on cooking safety, cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries. “They cause almost 50% of them,” Owens said.

In the U.S., the NFPA reports more than 343,000 homes catch fire every year. “The cooking fires that lead to a home fire are preventable,” Owens added.

Harlan Owens tells News 12 what precautions to take, “just turning your pot handles inwards so they can’t get knocked off, making sure you have your lid close by so if there does start a grease fire, you just put the lid over it real quickly, and it can put it out, and also making sure there’s nothing flammable around the stove.”

It’s also good to have, “one of those small little fire extinguishers that you can put under your sink can easily put out a small grease fire on your stove,” Owens added.

To put these skills into action, Denison Fire is holding its second annual ‘Ride the Truck.’

“All the kids, they’re doing a home inspection on their kitchen for the kitchen safety, they turn those into the schools, we draw them at random and then one of those kids actually gets to ride a fire truck to school,” Owens added. Learning how to be safe, while riding to school in style.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KAMERON JENKINS
Manhunt continues for suspect who fatally shot motorist, injured deputy in Garvin County
Police: aggravated assault suspect in custody
A man died Sunday from injuries sustained in a ATV crash in August in Marshall County.
Man dies one month after ATV crash
A terrifying moment for a father and his toddler this weekend after a shot was fired through...
Bullet shot through windshield narrowly misses Ardmore man and toddler son
Police received reports of shots fired near the Gold Mountain Casino in Ardmore Tuesday morning.
Police: shots fired near Ardmore casino Tuesday

Latest News

The tour will be through downtown Sherman with spooky stories each step of the way.
Sherman hosting haunted history tour
The City of Denison and the Denison Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting the 36th annual Fall...
Talk of the Town: Denison’s 36th Annual Fall Festival
KAMERON JENKINS
Manhunt continues for suspect who fatally shot motorist, injured deputy in Garvin County
Whitesboro Police are asking for help identifying a man who stole two statues off of a porch of...
Police searching for statue-stealing thief in Whitesboro