Feeling More like Fall

Stepping outside today was a pleasant change from the highs in the 90s that stuck around Texoma for far too long these past two weeks. After a historic night of rainfall totals, it’s still a little humid despite temperatures hovering around 80 degrees today.

Thankfully, another cold front is on its way to Texoma. This will be a drier cold front with no storm chances. The winds will already be out of the North, but wind gusts will spike up to around 25mph Friday night. This will occur during a lot of high school football games, so plan for a sudden burst of wind depending on where your game is. Even if you aren’t at a high school football game Friday night, this means Friday night will be even cooler with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s in some areas.

So Saturday will really be the day that feels like Fall has properly begun with highs topping out in the upper 60s with no humidity. It will be a very pleasant first proper Fall weekend in Texoma.

Temperatures will slowly rise after the weekend and as of now, there does look to be another cold front on the horizon before the following weekend. No more rain chances in the forecast.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.