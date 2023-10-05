Lone Grove, Plainview prepare for “5 Mile Feud”

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Plainview Indians will host the rival Lone Grove Longhorns in a big district showdown on Thursday.

These two teams have been playing well as they head into the rival game commonly known as the “5 mile feud”.

Plainview comes in with a perfect district mark (2-0) and a 4-1 record overall. Lone Grove has dropped their first two district games against two of the favorites to win the district in Heritage Hall and Marlow.

