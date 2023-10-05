Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Lone Grove, Plainview prepare for “5 Mile Feud”

Plainview and Lone Grove prepare for feud
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Plainview Indians will host the rival Lone Grove Longhorns in a big district showdown on Thursday.

These two teams have been playing well as they head into the rival game commonly known as the “5 mile feud”.

Plainview comes in with a perfect district mark (2-0) and a 4-1 record overall. Lone Grove has dropped their first two district games against two of the favorites to win the district in Heritage Hall and Marlow.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KAMERON JENKINS
Manhunt continues for suspect who fatally shot motorist, injured deputy in Garvin County
A Carter County Jailer is now in jail himself, accused of convincing a female inmate to expose...
Carter County jailer arrested for convincing inmate to expose herself
Residents, local celebrities, and the Sherman Mayor looked back on the iconic Texoma thrill ride.
Texomans remember Sherman’s Thrill Hill
Troopers are still looking to speak to anyone who witnessed this crash and what led up to it.
Witnesses come forward in fatal Bryan Co. road rage crash
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday

Latest News

Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Silo to face rival Dale in state quarterfinals
Plainview and Lone Grove prepare for feud
Plainview and Lone Grove prepare for feud
Silo prepares for state baseball
Silo prepares for state baseball
Caddo prepares for state softball
Caddo looks to earn 5th championship ring at state