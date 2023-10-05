Texoma Local
Long awaited rain floods parts of Texoma

By Talaiya Munson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Wednesday night’s heavy downpour was a welcome site in parts of Grayson County.

Some Denison residents said the rain was much needed:

“We love having this rain. we need it real bad so let it keep on coming.”

“We need the rain it’s nice to have but it’s not nice to be out in the middle of it.”

In Denison, heavy rains flooded Morton street.

Oklahoma received a healthy downpour as well. The storm brought more than four inches of rain to the area.

The heaviest rain lasted about two hours.

