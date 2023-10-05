Police searching for statue-stealing thief in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Whitesboro Police are asking for help identifying a man who stole two statues off of a porch of a local resident.

The incident happened on Sept. 21. In the doorbell camera video, the man can be seen picking up a statue from each side of the walkway and walking off-screen with them.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 30 years old, 6-feet-tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

If you have any information, the Whitesboro Police Department is asking you to call them at 903-564-3585 and ask for Investigator Vaughn.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.