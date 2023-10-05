Texoma Local
Police seek suspect in attempted abduction of UVA student

Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. (CPD)
By NBC29 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/Gray News) - A search is underway for a man after the attempted abduction of a University of Virginia student on Wednesday, WVIR reports.

The woman managed to escape after she was dragged into a vehicle, authorities said. The vehicle crashed on Cabell Avenue after 9:30 p.m., hitting multiple trees and other automobiles.

Officers found the woman in the area of the crash scene, and she was treated for injuries at UVA Medical Center.

James Robert Allen, 40, was identified by authorities as the suspect. Police said they do not believe Allen knew the woman. He is wanted on charges of strangulation and abduction.

Police urged anyone who spots Allen to call 911 and to not approach him.

