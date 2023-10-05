Texoma Local
Severe Threat Has Ended

Rain still ongoing in much of Texoma
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
As of 11pm, the severe threat for storms has ended for Texoma. Rain will continue late into the night and start moving out of Texoma early Thursday morning. Flash Flooding remains the major concern as rainfall totals were very large this evening. Ardmore saw more than 4 inches of rain with many other Oklahoma counties getting anywhere between 1-3″ of rain. South of the Red River got at least one inch of rain.

Now that the cold front have moved through Texoma, somewhat cooler air will spill in for Thursday & Friday. With decreasing clouds, this should keep temperatures seasonal with highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s.

A second, but dry cold front moves in for Friday night into Saturday morning, giving us a solid push of chilly air for this time of year. We’re expecting several mornings of lows in the 40′s & 50′s, with highs potentially not breaking the 60′s on Saturday! We recover to near seasonal temperatures for highs (80′s) by next week!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

