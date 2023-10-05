Sherman to get a minor league baseball team

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Baseball lovers, get excited! Sherman will be home to a Mid-America league baseball team.

“There’ll be a lot of announcements about the season tickets and the name the team contests that we’ll have in the community and involve the community in that process,” Mid-America League Co-founder, Matt Perry shared.

In September, Sherman City Council approved future sales of alcohol at the Veterans Field during minor league baseball games, that’s one item checked off the to-do list.

“So, a lot of this stuff will start taking form in the very near future, including naming of a coach, and then we’ll start putting the roster together for the team in the months ahead as well,” Perry continued.

Once the community picks a team name that’s just right, a 68-game schedule will be made that will start in May of 2024 and run into the first week of August.

“We’ll work on the scheduling, and we’ll have a balanced schedule amongst the initial six teams and lay that out so that each team has a similar number of weekend dates,” he stated.

Choosing Veterans Field at Fairview Park for the team to call home, was an easy pick.

“Sherman was definitely one that was on the docket and really liked the market and, you know, here it’s worked out,” Perry said.

Start brainstorming, the league will announce how to submit team name ideas this month!

Before you know it, fans will be looking forward to an action-packed season as the new team takes to the field.

