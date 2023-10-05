Texoma Local
Sherman hosting haunted history tour

The tour will be through downtown Sherman with spooky stories each step of the way.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - While Halloween is still weeks away, Sherman is bringing the spooky spirit early with the city’s 5th annual haunted history tour on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager, Sarah McRay, said the tour will start and end at the corner of Houston and Crockett Street filled with scary stories each step of the way.

“You can’t find it in a history book,” McRay said.

Tour guide, Frank Colwell, said the stories of true events and strange happenings may send shivers down people’s spines during the walk.

“I will tell you that truth is definitely stranger than fiction,” Colwell said.

The stories date back to the 1800s but some tales are from as recent as today.

“We have Turn-of-the-century stories to modern-day ghosts,” Colwell said.

Along with murder mysteries and haunted buildings. Colwell said the stories are not manufactured and are based on history collected by a team of researchers.

“Through interviews with other people and through just doing research about downtown,” Cowell said.

This deep-rooted history is what makes Downtown Sherman unique.

“That’s what makes our city so special is most of your town is built around the downtown,” McRay said.

The event is for ages 13 and up and walking shoes are recommended.

“It’s not a huge walk, but it is outside,” McRay said.

For those who want to go to the ghosts, tickets are $20 and can be purchased online.

