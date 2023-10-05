Two men arrested for burglary after altercation inside Whitesboro gas station

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - At about 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Whitesboro Police got a call about a disturbance at the 7/11 convenience store just off US Highway 82.

“The report was that the employee was getting assaulted by customers,” Whitesboro Police Investigator Wayne Vaughn said.

When they got there, officers arrested 2 men - Tanner Allen Johnston and Mateo Loya Marquez.

After talking with the employee involved and witnesses on scene, police determined that the men were trying to steal from the store when they got into an altercation with the employee, which then escalated into a fight.

“After the investigation, they were arrested for robbery and booked into the Grayson County Jail,” Vaughn said. “There were more witnesses on scene and more charges could be filed, but for right now, those two are the suspects.”

