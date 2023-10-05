Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Two men arrested for burglary after altercation inside Whitesboro gas station

At about 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Whitesboro Police got a call about a disturbance at the 7/11 convenience store just off US Highway 82.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - At about 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Whitesboro Police got a call about a disturbance at the 7/11 convenience store just off US Highway 82.

“The report was that the employee was getting assaulted by customers,” Whitesboro Police Investigator Wayne Vaughn said.

When they got there, officers arrested 2 men - Tanner Allen Johnston and Mateo Loya Marquez.

After talking with the employee involved and witnesses on scene, police determined that the men were trying to steal from the store when they got into an altercation with the employee, which then escalated into a fight.

“After the investigation, they were arrested for robbery and booked into the Grayson County Jail,” Vaughn said. “There were more witnesses on scene and more charges could be filed, but for right now, those two are the suspects.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KAMERON JENKINS
Manhunt continues for suspect who fatally shot motorist, injured deputy in Garvin County
A Carter County Jailer is now in jail himself, accused of convincing a female inmate to expose...
Carter County jailer arrested for convincing inmate to expose herself
Residents, local celebrities, and the Sherman Mayor looked back on the iconic Texoma thrill ride.
Texomans remember Sherman’s Thrill Hill
Troopers are still looking to speak to anyone who witnessed this crash and what led up to it.
Witnesses come forward in fatal Bryan Co. road rage crash
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday

Latest News

Baseball lovers, get excited! Sherman will be home to a Mid-America league baseball team.
Sherman to get a minor league baseball team
Generic gavel picture
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments
Lost Street Brewery and Durant Chamber of Commerce are hosting Oktoberfest in Durant this...
Talk of the Town: Oktoberfest in Durant
ERCOT will look to add 3,000 megawatts of energy by brining old grids back online.
ERCOT looking to add additional grids for winter
KAMERON JENKINS
Manhunt continues for suspect who fatally shot motorist, injured deputy in Garvin County