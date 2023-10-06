A+ Athlete: John Williams, Atoka

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is John Williams of Atoka High School.

John is a member of National Honor’s Society, student council, and will graduate with 36 hours of college credit. John is heavily involved with the state champion robotics team, and qualified for the national competition two years in a row. He is also the vice president of the Technical Student Association.

“He is not afraid to dip his toe into all different types of subjects and clubs,” English teacher Shanci Garison said. “He pushes himself to excel beyond everything in the classroom.”

“I get into the groups of all my extra-curriculars and I really focus on the people,” Williams said. “I have fun with the people in the activities. I like to do all types of different things. One is CERT, it’s like the health side of our community. I’m also in TSA which is like the technical side of our community. It’s all fun.”

On the field, John is the kicker for the Atoka football team, where he has been the starter for the past two years. He’s also an accomplished soccer player, a four year starter for the Wampus Cats. He’s been named all-district the past three years. Sports has taught John some valuable lessons about himself and how to treat others.

“I was really self-centered at one point. The team just helped me grow,” Williams said. “They really helped me realize that I need to work as a team and not a single person.”

“He goes above and beyond to help out his fellow teammates,” soccer coach Chris Wingo said. “I know I can trust him to come out here and get warm ups started. He’s a captain on the soccer team and has been for two years. He’s just an all around good kid.”

And that’s why John Williams is this week’s A+ Athlete.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.