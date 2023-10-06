The Boys and Girls Club preparing for growth in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The CEO said the main site will go through phases of a makeover.

The Boys and Girls Club has five sites in Sherman, each have after school program. The CEO, Mark Ellison, said the main site has “two basketball gyms, gyms that we play, different kind of activities in there. We do arts and crafts, we have a computer lab, and we also have what we call a learning center where kids can go in and get help with their homework after school.” This site alone has 150 kids.

Over the next few days, a fence will be built at The Boys and Girls Club. Ellison said, “our main goal is our safety program. We’re trying to be a lot more safer than we ever been at this club.”

Ellison was a program director at The Boys and Girls Club in 1999 before leaving in 2008 to be a coach, but he returned a few months ago. “For some reason, God put different things on your heart, and he brought me back here to be the CEO,” he said. “It’s a lot different... the kids need us more now than they needed us back then, and that’s my goal. That’s why I got a goal of walking beside parents, help them raise their kids and be a village with the parents.”

He said The Boys and Girls Club is trying to incorporate more activities, and sports programs. “The world is crazy, and you got so many different things in the world with the smartphones, the laptops, and back then we didn’t have those. And the kids got out and played and did a lot of activities. So we’re trying to bring that back into the Boys and Girls Club, more activity, more sports program.”

Right now the five Boys and Girls Clubs in Sherman see a combined total of about 400 kids a day... Ellison said he hopes to see that number grow.

You can sign up for The Boys and Girls Clubs on the website or in-person at the club.

